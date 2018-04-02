Swae Lee’s Supposed Duet With Adele Was Just A Cruel April Fools Joke

Getty Image

The fact that yesterday was Easter may have somewhat hidden the fact that yesterday was also April 1st, aka April Fools Day. So, for about an hour yesterday, there was surely some contingent of gullible fans who believed that Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee really had a collaboration with Adele on the way.

Last night, he tweeted, “New song ft Adele dropping tonight,” with some fire emojis. After presumably letting his mentions runneth over for an hour, he broke the news that he was just messing around, although he did soften the blow by saying that he’ll have something new out (for real) in a few days: “April fools! But I do have a surprise for y’all April 6th, love you.” That surprise very well could be the Rae Sremmurd album that the duo announced at SXSW, or perhaps Swaecation.

New song ft Adele dropping tonight 🔥🔥🔥 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) April 2, 2018

April fools ! But I do have a surprise for y’all April 6th 😅😅love you — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) April 2, 2018