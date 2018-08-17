Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tallahassee, Florida musical mastermind T-Pain is gearing up to put out new music soon — despite being only 10 months away from the release of his last album, Oblivion — but first, he says he needs to clear his vaults. How that works in the era of digital music being stashed on hard drives, I’m not totally sure, but it means free music from the singer who brought the world hits like “Buy U A Drank,” “Bartender,” and “Can’t Believe It,” the logistics don’t matter much.

With the help of Wild’n Out cast member Funny Mike, T-Pain positions the campaign as a warehouse sale, complete with a hilarious commercial (above) wherein Mike offers the details amid a foulmouthed sales pitch that probably wouldn’t actually fly on a real late-night infomercial, which the video is modeled after. Although a customary “toll free” number is listed in the commercial, fans needn’t give any credit card information, just visit the website, fill out the contact form (likely for a newsletter), and click “Get It!” The available selection for the day is 13 new songs recorded in T-Pain’s home studio in Atlanta. The mix includes features from Ace Hood, Joey Badass, and Joe Budden.

While “Everything Must Go” is T-Pain’s first all-original collection of music since last year, he’s still kept his buzz alive with his T-Mixes — most recently of Ella Mai’s runaway smash “Boo’d Up” — and by hilariously live-tweeting Game Of Thrones. He’s also billed to appear at the upcoming Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles this fall.