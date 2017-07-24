T-Pain Live Tweeting ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Almost As Great As ‘Game Of Thrones’ Itself

#Game of Thrones
07.24.17 8 months ago

Getty Image

Game of Thrones is amazing, everybody knows it and it’s one of the most popular shows on TV thanks to that, and of course the dragons. Season seven is underway, and people are loving it and celebrating its existence every Sunday night, including T-Pain, who has taken it upon himself to live-tweet his thoughts each Sunday as he sits down and watches the war for the Iron Throne play out.

Obviously, plenty of people are doing the exact same thing each week, even Gucci Mane, but what separates Teddy Pain from the pack is that his reactions are hilarious and shockingly knowledgeable of the series and even the books. Sure, maybe he had time to read through those thousand page epics between all the drinks he was buying for the bartender and all the strippers he was falling in love with, but I know I wasn’t expecting T-Pain to be a maester in the arts of A Song of Fire and Ice.

But alas, Pain does seem to be some sort of an expert, and though he got started late tonight, his reactions to the second episode of the season did not disappoint.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesT-PAIN

The RX

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 hours ago
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 3 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 5 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP