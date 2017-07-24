Getty Image

Game of Thrones is amazing, everybody knows it and it’s one of the most popular shows on TV thanks to that, and of course the dragons. Season seven is underway, and people are loving it and celebrating its existence every Sunday night, including T-Pain, who has taken it upon himself to live-tweet his thoughts each Sunday as he sits down and watches the war for the Iron Throne play out.

Obviously, plenty of people are doing the exact same thing each week, even Gucci Mane, but what separates Teddy Pain from the pack is that his reactions are hilarious and shockingly knowledgeable of the series and even the books. Sure, maybe he had time to read through those thousand page epics between all the drinks he was buying for the bartender and all the strippers he was falling in love with, but I know I wasn’t expecting T-Pain to be a maester in the arts of A Song of Fire and Ice.

But alas, Pain does seem to be some sort of an expert, and though he got started late tonight, his reactions to the second episode of the season did not disappoint.