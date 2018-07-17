Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Adult Swim has long been defined by an off-kilter, surrealist sense of humor, which has now grown to include its upcoming Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles. The festival’s lineup is one of the most wide-ranging of the year, with acts as varied as New Orleans Bounce maven Big Freedia alongside a heavier band Mastodon, who was recently announced as an additional headliner along with T-Pain, Flying Lotus, and more. They join a roster of announced acts that include Hannibal Buress, Run The Jewels, and Thundercat.

In typical Adult Swim fashion, the announcement comes via a bizarre, absurdist, infomercial-style video featuring “Dr. Roberts of Dream Corp., LLC” showing off a few janky inventions in a run-down, dubious-looking lab. The video cuts in and out, implying that even the production of this advertisement came with as limited a budget as Roberts’ “Virtual Reality Eggs.” The majority of the announcement is taken up by an on-screen scroll of the roster, which is somewhat redundantly read aloud by Dr. Roberts and his robot. It’s all a perfect encapsulation of Adult Swim’s stoned-at-2-AM sensibility, reflecting both the anything-goes ethos of the network itself and the craziness sure to be on tap for the fest.

The names range from the aforementioned to headliners to rising acts like producer Clams Casino, the inimitable Neko Case, synthpop duo Chaos Chaos, and underground art rapper Open Mike Eagle. The full roster can of course be found below and tickets can be purchased at adultswimfestival.com. If you happen to be in San Diego this weekend for Comic Con, you can also purchase the tickets in-person at the convention while supplies last.

The Adult Swim festival runs from October 6-7 in Downtown Los Angeles. See below for the full roster of artists.