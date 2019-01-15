Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you don’t know who Trae Tha Truth is, you should be ashamed of yourself. Okay, not really. Despite his veteran status in the Houston rap scene — he’s been around since the late ’90s as both a solo artist and half of ABN with fellow H-town rap fixture Z-Ro — he’s never really had a huge, breakout moment like others from the city like Paul Wall and Mike Jones, even after he signed to T.I.‘s Grand Hustle Records in 2012. In fact, the closest he’s come has been his series of colossal posse cuts, “I’m On” and “I’m On 2.0,” which have featured everyone from Big Boi and Bun B to Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole to Wale and Wiz Khalifa.

Now, he’s released the video the third in the series, 2017’s “I’m On 3.0,” and it might just be the biggest and most star-studded of the bunch. Featuring appearances from veteran superstars like Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, and T.I. alongside indie favorites like Curren$y, Royce Da 5’9, and Styles P, it also pulls in burgeoning star Tee Grizzley, pop rap favorite G-Eazy, Dave East, and like “2.0,” features Mark Morrison (as in, “Return Of The Mack” Mark Morrison) on the hook, syncing him up with DRAM and Gary Clark, Jr. It features Chamillionaire, yet another fixture of Houston rap’s mid-2000s mainstream explosion whose “Ridin’ Dirty” was so big it became the subject of a Weird Al parody. There are cameos from others like Mozzy and Nipsey Hussle. And the cherry on top of this sumptuous sundae of rap delights is an appearance from Instagram stars Dan Rue and Nick Nack Patti Whack, of “Oh no, baby, what is you doin’, baby?” fame.

Clear about ten minutes of your day, because it’s worth it to sit through in a straight shot at least once. It may not be the breakthrough moment Trae has probably long since given up on, but it took about a year to collect all these personalities into one video, which makes it an event in itself. Rap Twitter will be arguing about who had the best verse for a good, long while.