Tyler The Creator Shares An Intriguing Demo Version Of An Incomplete ‘Flower Boy’ Track

04.18.18

Tyler The Creator has been sharing some intriguing insights into his creative process in recent weeks, releasing unfinished, unreleased tracks from his Flower Boy sessions seemingly on a whim, like the aggressive banger “Okra.” The latest peek behind the scenes is “Rose Tinted Cheeks,” a quirky love ballad about a crush that makes Tyler too nervous to approach — Timothée Chalamet, perhaps?

When even the unmixed throwaways are this good, it’s no wonder fans have been clamoring for more Tyler since the 2017 release of the Grammy-nominated Flower Boy. The Youtube link for “Rose Tinted Cheeks” accumulated over 20,000 plays in just seven minutes after he tweeted the link, writing, “back when working on SFFB, it was a song i never finished or went back to. ive had in laying around and figured i just put it out as the demo/ rough draft it is. not really mixed or anything.”

The increased demand for the newly matured, former Odd Future frontman has resulted in Coachella appearances and live performances that have thrilled his fans and earned him new ones in recent months. His heightened profile even earned him a little extra credit at NPR, which allowed him to force a little overtime for a nighttime Tiny Desk Concert set.

