When it comes to rap legends, the Wu-Tang Clan has enough mythology to fill several volumes. The nine-man band from Staten Island, New York has been a fixture of hip-hop since the early ’90s, crafting their own language and folklore out of the synthesis of hardcore rap, kung-fu movies, and comic books. Now, they’re bringing their story to Showtime in a four-part documentary series directed by Sacha Jenkins of Mass Appeal and Ego Trip. Check out the trailer above.

Looking back on the group’s 25 years of rap relevance, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men features interviews from each of the surviving band members (Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Method Man, Raekwon the Chef, RZA, and U-God) as well as original, archival footage of the group’s early hometown performances and reflections from peers like Nas — who also happens to own Mass Appeal Records and also appears in an episode Jenkins’ Netflix series, Rapture, alongside Harlem protege Dave East. Jenkins is also known for directing Word Is Bond, Fresh Dressed, covering the style and fashion of hip-hop culture, and Burn Motherf*Cker, Burn! about the tension between police and community that led to the 1992 LA riots.

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival this upcoming week and will air on Showtime this spring. Incidentally, it’s the second documentary to be released in a three-month span after For The Children debuted on Youtube in November, and the second of two series about the crew, with Hulu producing a scripted drama about their rise to fame.