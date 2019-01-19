Rap legends Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, and De La Soul announced they would be taking the stage together in 2019 to celebrate the anniversaries of three groundbreaking, career-defining albums.
Wu-Tang Clan will be headlining the tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their influential album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The album sold more than 30,000 copies in the first week of it’s release.
Public Enemy, meanwhile, is celebrating 30 years of It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, which sold over 1 million copies.
