10 best albums of 2014 – so far

As we close out the first half of 2014, here's a look back at the albums that have taken up residence in our iTunes so far. While we call them the best, to be honest, “our favorites” would be more appropriate. From the melancholy of Beck's mesmerizing “Morning Phase,” to the stories Rosanne Cash shares on “The River & The Thread” and YG's often bracing, chilling tales of inner city life on “My Krazy Life,” these are some of the best that 2014 has to offer.

Creating such lists is always a subjective exercise, but it's also a reminder of how much music there is to enjoy and embrace. As I made my list, I perused several other lists published today and came across several sets that I haven't had the chance to listen to, but will definitely get to by the time it comes to making the Best of 2014 lists in December. These are in no particular order.

What are your favorite albums of 2014 so far?