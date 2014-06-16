10 Best Twitter Reactions to USA’s World Cup Win Over Ghana

The U.S. is off to a victorious start in the World Cup, defeating Ghana 2-1 in a thrilling first game. Twitter reacted in kind, expressing some sincere joy and some bitter joy too. Here are the 10 best (or at least punniest) tweets on the matter.
That's Ghana sting. #soccerfun
– andy lassner (@andylassner) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#usa pic.twitter.com/FswLryq7ig
– Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“U Ghana b bad. U Ghana b bold. U Ghana b wiser. U Ghana b hard. U Ghana b tough. U Ghana b stronger.”–Coach Des'ree #WorldCup2014
– Justin Martindale (@justmartindale) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
And they said we weren't Ghana do it, but whee did it. #USA #2014WorldCup
– jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 16, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
This is the biggest moment in the history of the American flag emoticon. #WorldCup2014
– Damien Fahey (@DamienFahey) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Quite a sight: bar full of Williamsburg hipsters unironically singing along to “Born in the USA” after USA defeats Ghana. #WorldCup #Beards
– Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Soccer”s got more nils than a Norwegian phonebook.
– Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Go USA! Fastest goal in U.S. World Cup history in the #USAvsGHANA game. 32 seconds! It took me longer to look up where Ghana is.
– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 16, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Finally someone took Ghana down a notch
– Jonathan Doyle (@inpoliteco) June 17, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
vaguely tweet about sports to tease all the people doing it sincerely, forgetting that you do exactly that with all the shows you watch.
– Jonah Ray (@jonahray) June 17, 2014
Join The Discussion: Log In With