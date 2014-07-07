10 Big Questions as July 2014 TCA Press Tour Begins

Well, it's been a relaxing six weeks since the 2013-14 TV season ended, but the time for tanning on a tropical island is over. [If you follow me on Twitter, you may sense some sarcasm there.]
Tuesday (July 8) morning begins the Summer 2014 installment of the Television Critics Association press tour.
The fun starts with the cable conglomeration organized until the CTAM banner — Some fun stuff like HBO, NatGeo and Discovery, while other networks like FX and Showtime and USA will be bundled with their network siblings a bit later. Then we transition into network stuff, stretching to PBS on the 22nd and 23rd, which leads directly into Comic-Con on the 24th.
Presumably, Sepinwall will be joining me out here in a couple days, in time for both HBO and Emmy nomination announcements, but I've thought that before. We'll see! He'll probably do his own explanation of the press tour process, but we put our heads together to think of 10 key questions that will be answered over the next three weeks.
Check 'em out in the slideshow — SORRY — below.
So, is Mulaney going to be the worst reviewed show of this season? Twitter reactions are almost unanimously negative in the “WTF is this!” way!(from TVGuide, Hitfix, AV Club, Yahoo TV, BuzzFeed…people) Also flaming gay stereotype and a token black guy and a girl whining about her dating life! Do you think it’s getting “Dads”kind of reviews(Dads is 15 on Metacritic)
ALR – Oh, I highly doubt there will be that level of distaste. My own feeling is one of disappointment, but long-term hopefulness, since I like John Mulaney. But I genuinely feel no ire toward “Mulaney” at all. It’s just a subpar pilot that they’re trying to figure out. There are several shows that are much worse. For example, anybody who gives “Stalker” a positive review is going genuinely sadden me. That show’s irredeemably bad. “Mulaney” just isn’t funny.
Will any of the actors from the various DC series (in particular, “Arrow”, “Flash”, “Gotham”, and “Constantine”) reprise their roles in the upcoming not-JLA Superman v. Batman legal thriller, or is the DC Cinematic Universe separate from the DC TV Universe (and is the DC WB TV Universe separate from the DC Fox and DC NBC TV Universes)?
Ugh, I don’t find Damian Lewis’ accent among the most convincing at all. Laurie and Strahovski are great examples. But Idris Elba, Matthew Rhys, Gary Oldman, Ian McShane, etc. all wipe the floor with Lewis.
The most convincing American accent by a foreigner outside of Christian Bale is easily Jason Clarke.
Until I watched Drew’s interview with him, Russell, and Oldman yesterday, I completely forgot that I knew the dude was Australian.
His Chicago accent in Chicago Code was so spot on and real, I would’ve sworn on a stack of bibles that guy grew up eating brats and watching Da Bears, Da Bulls, and Da Cubs.
Jason Clarke. Amazing actor and mimic.
“The TCA Awards, hosted by Terry Crews”
Does he need a co-host? I can be available if he needs me :-)
(Seriously, am so jealous of you guys for the awesome hosts you get!)