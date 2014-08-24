10 Essential Tweets About Beyonce’s VMA Performance

Beyonce. VMAs. 2014. It happened. And it was long. Beyonce's epic performance mashed up a bunch of songs from her most recent album, and we dropped the partition, embraced our flawlessness, and got drunk in love for the big event. Oh, and then the camera kept panning to Jay Z holding Blue Ivy in the audience. Can you even? Can you just. Here are ten tweets that best encapsulated the experience.

“Babe, you wanna take the limo home?” “No, Jay, I'm gonna walk,” she says, striding up into the night sky – Richard Lawson (@rilaws) August 25, 2014

I do wish Beyoncé had done some past hits too like Justin Timberlake did last year, but shhh don't tell. I don't want to die. #VMA #VMAs – Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 25, 2014

Thoughts: I'm glad everyone's discovering Jessie J! Met Iggy in an elevator and she was super nice. Every time I see Blue Ivy, I cry. #VMAs – Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 25, 2014

The most shocking part of Beyonce's song Partition is how it only takes her “45 minutes to get all dressed up” #VMAs – Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) August 25, 2014

beyonce could call me ugly, and I'd be the happiest person for the rest of my life – Shawn Mendes (@dailymendes) August 25, 2014

“This one time my mom performed my favorite lullaby at the VMAs. It was cute.” – Blue Ivy – Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 25, 2014

So is this the equivalent of Britney coming out and singing the entire Blackout album… I'm confused? – Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) August 25, 2014

Blue Ivy is having a very normal childhood. – billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 25, 2014

OMG BLUE IVY JUST PERSONALLY WAVED AT ME. MY LIFE IS OVER. – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 25, 2014

jay-z thinking, “damn… we making red tonight” pic.twitter.com/Md1DE46TVs – Beyoncé Reactions (@ReactionBeyonce) August 25, 2014

