10 films we’re most hoping to see at the Cannes Film Festival

In the blessed six months between the Venice Film Festival and the Academy Awards ceremony — the Oscar off-season, if you will — the Cannes Film Festival is the chief hub of speculation and spitballing in the prestige-film racket. As I type this, the blogosphere is already teeming with lists predicting what films will unspool on Croisette in less than two months’ time, from heavyweight Hollywood productions to keenly awaited niche items from international auteurs to far-flung obscurities vying to be the next big festival discovery.
Guessing the Cannes lineup hinges on a mixture of rational deduction — overlapping clues from international distributors, release schedules and past festival loyalties — and blind hope. Some conclusions are reasonably clear-cut: for example, we know that Pedro Almodovar, for once, won’t be headed to the Croisette with “I’m So Excited,” for the simple reason that the film will be out in France in two days’ time.
Others are more provisional: for the sake of our impatience, we hope “Twelve Years a Slave” will be there, but it could as easily be in Venice. And the Cannes selection committee can often throw our (not to mentiopn producers’) hopes off-course: “Brokeback Mountain,” “Vera Drake” and “Wuthering Heights” are examples of films that would have premiered at Cannes… had they not been been rejected by the festival.
Today’s list, then, is not about such rationalizations: rather, this is my wishlist of the 10 titles I most hope to see when the official Cannes lineup is announced in mid-April. They range from all-but-certain inclusions shakier possibilities, but all have at least a theoretical chance of playing the Croisette — whether in Competition or elsewhere.
I’ve left out titles that I think are frankly far-fetched: I’d be as thrilled as anyone to see Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” as early as May, and I’ve seen it included on a number of Cannes projection lists, but everything from its release plan to Cuaron’s history with the Venice Film Festival suggests a later unveiling to me.
Still, even from the list of likelier possibilities, I still struggled to whittle it down to just 10 films: I’m a huge Kelly Reichardt fan, and have my fingers firmly crossed that her Jesse Eisenberg-Dakota Fanning starrer “Night Moves” shows up, but it didn’t quite make the list. I’m greatly looking forward to Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring,” meanwhile, but it didn’t feature either — perhaps, admittedly, because I see its Cannes debut as a fait accompli, so I’m not quite as hungry for it.
Other films I’d be very pleased to see in the lineup include Spike Jonze’s “Her,” Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer,” Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Only Lovers Left Alive” and whichever of Terrence Malick’s sudden flurry of projects surfaces first. But these, ultimately, are the 10 films — many o them among my most anticipated of the year, period — that would most make my day. Or, rather, my twelve days at Cannes. Roll on spring.
Check out my picks in the gallery, and feel free to rate the choices as you go along. What are you most hoping will show up in this year’s lineup?
‘Only God Forgives’ is my most anticipated film of the year. Hopefully the rumors are true about a trailer premier in the next 2 weeks.
I’ll be fascinated to see how Glazer adapts Under the Skin. I loved the book, but I can easily see how the premise could seem preposterous on film if mishandled.
What an amazing-looking potential lineup. “Lowlife” is my most anticipated of the year, so it’s exciting to know that will almost certainly be in the mix. Also keeping my fingers crossed for “Twelve Years a Slave” and “The Past.” The latter, in particular, seems more exciting to me each time I think about it.
I see a little of Anne Bancroft in that Marion Cotillard pic. I’m intrigued.
Cotillard looks INCREDIBLE in that shot. If this isn’t the best Cannes of the 21st century to date, I’ll go he!
Not to lift expectations to high or anything.
And I suspect given Hiner Saleem’s form to date that your wildcard is a good strong bet Guy.
Love the picks. Coincidentally, I just finished reading “Under the Skin” this weekend, and I got the feeling that it leaves room for the possibility of a somewhat loose adaptation — which, perhaps, is a reason I’m anticipating it even more. I’m not sure if you agree, but something about how the novel’s plot developed suggested to me that someone like Glazer might be tempted to take the underlying sci-fi concept and then shuffle things around afterwards. But this is, of course, pure speculation.
I couldn’t help envisioning The Congress as a fucked-up version of the Seinfeld-Vision joke from 30 Rock.
Great list Guy.
Hoping for “The Past” and “12 Years a Slave” – Here’s to hopefully Fassbender knocking it out of the park.
Chiwetel Ejiofor is surely the actor who stands to gain most from Twelve Years a Slave.
It’s really irritating to see so many news items and blog posts refer to 12YAS as starring Pitt, Fassbender, and Cumberbatch. Chiwetel is fantastic & deserves the attention he’ll undoubtedly receive for this. I’m personally incredibly happy that there will be a film addressing slavery in which there’s no question that the black actor is the true lead. For many reasons, I found Django Unchained to be utterly loathsome, though well-crafted.
But having said that, it’s possible that Fassbender could receive as much attention as Ejiofor from critics and awards bodies. The main problem for him would be how sociopathic and vile the character is.
Yes, Chiwetel is the true lead…and he was fantastic.
Fassbender was good as well. Also, someone no one mentions is Lupita N’Yong’O. She was awesome.
Great list of films, Guy! I hope all of them show up as well b/c I’m dying to hear more about them. The other films that I really want to show up are:
-Goodbye to Language (Jean-Luc Godard)
-Abuse of Weakness (Catherine Breillat)
-White Bird in a Blizzard (Gregg Araki)
-Real (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)
-An Enemy (Denis Villeneuve)
-The Two Faces of January (Hossein Amini)
And then some of the genre films I’m hoping might appear in the midnight section:
-A Field in Englad (Ben Wheatley)
-Nurse 3D (Doug Aaroniokoski)
-Among the Living (Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury)
-Réalité (Quentin Dupieux)
Mid-April is always one of my favorite times of the year b/c after the initial announcement the possibilities for each film is endless (the reality of how many of the films turn out to be duds doesn’t usually hit until during the fest itself…) I look forward to your coverage as always Guy!
“though like the proverbial Jenny from the block, he knows where he came from” I love you Guy.