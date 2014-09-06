10 First-Time ‘SNL’ Hosts We Want This Fall

While it's nice to have the dependable guest hosts like Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Jimmy Fallon turn up to make “Saturday Night Live” fantastic, sometimes you need a new host to remind you why NBC's show is still so vital going into its 40th season.

We picked ten people who've never hosted “SNL” before but have good reason to finally do it now. Who has the chops to join Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Jay Pharoah on the main stage? Not many people, honestly, but these 10 stars should be up to the challenge.