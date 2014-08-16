10 Flawless GIFs of Madonna For Her 56th Birthday

#Madonna
08.16.14 4 years ago

It's Madonna's birthday. This is a very important moment for all of us virgin-geisha-dominatrix-cowgirls.

She's our greatest star, and she's 56 today. It's always nice to remember that there's no precedent for Madonna in the history of pop culture. No one else has been so doggedly powerful, so beloved, so cool, so willfully obnoxious, so killer, and so fabulous for so long. She's the living legend among living legends, and I'm prepared for her to outlive us all. 

To celebrate Madge's big day, we've got the best 10 GIFs of her true essence. Get ready to snap, pose, thrust, and grapevine, because it's the queen's birthday and we're all invited to respect her throne.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna
TAGSA LEAGUE OF THEIR OWNmadonnaTruth Or Darevogue

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP