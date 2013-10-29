10 hilarious tweets from comedian Mike Birbiglia

I’d say that Mike Birbiglia is a quadruple threat, but that actually sounds pretty unthreatening. Perhaps there’s a critical mass of threat that’s reached when you hit 3? Anyway, Mike is a comedian, writer, director and actor who made the completely awesome movie “Sleepwalk with Me” last year about his weird nocturnal tendencies. (Read: jumping out windows while asleep.)

Mike is also rather hilarious on Twitter, where he tweets as @birbigs. Here are 10 of his best jokes:

10. Instead of presents, give your kids “presence.” Then explain how homonyms can be hilarious. Then leave forever.

9. When a movie preview contains the phrase “From the studio that brought you” they should have to list ALL THE MOVIES.

8. I love Once but I really love the sequel Once 2: Twice.



7. “You’re joking about calling it Good Friday, right? I told you the part about the nails?” -Jesus

6. “Who am I to judge?” -Pope Rational the first

5. Boggle is a great way to tell people you love “I know everything you know, plus 2 more things.”

4. Soon every possible joke will be written on twitter and we will be forced to face our feelings.

3. I keep thinking every Mumford & Sons song is that other Mumford & Sons song.

2. Wait, birds fuck bees?

1. I think maybe the key to eating healthy is not eating any food that has a TV commercial.

