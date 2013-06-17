10 hilarious tweets from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ writer Molly McNearney

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Twitter
06.17.13 5 years ago

Molly McNearney is the co-head writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and enough of a lover of fat babies to include that fact in her Twitter bio — which, as a fellow fan of the chubbier members of the infant species, I appreciate. Molly’s jokes are sharp and observational, and her Twitter presence (a marketing professional taught me that term) is delightful.

She tweets as her real name, because she has nothing to hide, dammit. Here are 10 of her Molly’s funniest jokes.

10. 80% of birthday cards are written on steering wheels.

9. Don’t complain about your job to the lady waxing your vagina.

8. To my neighbor using a chainsaw at 7:30 on a Saturday morning: Try holding the other end.

7. There are two types of people in this world: People who say “my birthday week” and people I wanna hang out with.

6. The Olympics: When we sit on the couch in our sweatpants watching TV and saying things like “ohh…that was sloppy”.

5. Spent morning at the farmers market carefully selecting fruits and vegetables to throw away next Saturday.

4. There are Kenyans who could complete marathons in the length of one of my mom’s voicemails.

3. Being hot on Instagram looks exhausting.

2. Hey dad berating his son at this T-ball game, you know there’s a .07% chance he’ll go pro right? You’re yelling at a software developer.

1. Best way to punish an enemy: Sneak into their home in the morning, cook all their bacon, fill house w/ bacon smell, & leave w/ their bacon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Twitter
TAGS10 Hilarious Tweetsjimmy kimmel liveMolly McNearneyTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP