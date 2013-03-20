10 horror movie remakes that got it right

With Fede Alvarez’s “Evil Dead” remake looming on the horizon (the grisly horror flick hits theaters on April 5; read Drew’s SXSW review here), we thought it was a good time to follow up on last summer’s “10 remakes that got it right” gallery with a horror movie-themed version. Indeed, while artistically-bankrupt remakes of our favorite (?) horror films far outnumber the successful ones, we were nevertheless able to rustle up a few superior examples to steer Hollywood in the right direction.
The ‘Saw remake is OK at best, and it has that extremely misplaced shot where the camera travels through the whole in the girl’s head. That completely ruins any atmosphere or tension built up at that point.
Nispel also has Pathfinder and Conan (2011) on his resume, I can’t believe he’s not in Director jail. Those films are the very definition of “wasted potential”.
there’s a remake of Saw??
oh, you meant chainsaw. never mind
But I thought the shot through the gunshot was the highlight of a crappy film. (If memory serves, Ebert agreed). Why is that “extremely misplaced”?
I felt it was too goofy and didn’t match the tone of the film. There is nothing like it before or after in the film (though that is obviously not a dealbreaker), and it’s funny when it’s supposed to be horrifying. IMO, of course, but I have read some reviews saying the same.
I think The Omen remake should be in this list. The original is less creepy for me.
I thoroughly enjoyed the American remake of Let the Right One In. It doesn’t add too much new, but it is still a good story told well.
what, no love for the Amityville Horror 2005 version? That’s a solid piece of horror and a great performance by Ryan Reynolds. Also, the introduction of genre favorite Chloe Grace Moretz. Solid flick, great performances, and one of the hottest babysitters in recent memory.
I thought it was decent…probably would’ve made the Top 15.
Don’t Be afraid of the Dark?!?! Really?!!? That is probably one of the ten worst remakes.
Agree to disagree!
Reading about some of these got me remembering the film experiences, especially The Ring and The Thing, and that got me all tensed up before I even realized I was feeling the visceral emotions of the movies again.
:)
I would also vote for The Crazies to be on this list as i thought Eisner did a terrific job with a been-there done that plot. Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark is underrated if only for the small Del Toro flourishes throughout – don’t see the hate on that one.
I was not a fan of “The Crazies” remake…though I know a lot of people were.
What, no Willard? 2003 remake absolutely blew the original out of the water.
No THE BLOB ’88? Heresy. Savini’s NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD ’90 is also a worthy remake certainly better than some of the pictures included here.
That’s just the point. The original Thing was science fiction, not horror. So the Kurt Russell movie couldn’t be a remake. Same for Body Snatchers.