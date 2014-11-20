10 live action shorts advance in 2015 Oscar race

The Academy has announced the 10 live-action short films that have advanced in this year's Oscar race. Five nominees will be announced along with all other categories on Jan. 15, 2015.

Potential nominees come from across the globe, qualifying with either a short theatrical run or acceptance in a competitive festival. 141 pictures had originally qualified in the category. Recent winners include familiar names like Terry George, Martin McDonagh, and Andrea Arnold.

A full list of the nominees below:

“Aya,” Oded Binnun and Mihal Brezis, directors (Chasis Films)
“Baghdad Messi,” Sahim Omar Kalifa, director, and Kobe Van Steenberghe, producer (a team productions)
“Boogaloo and Graham,” Michael Lennox, director, and Ronan Blaney, writer (Out of Orbit)
“Butter Lamp (La Lampe Au Beurre De Yak),” Hu Wei, director, and Julien Féret, producer (AMA Productions)
“Carry On,” Yatao Li, director (Rochester Institute of Technology)
“My Father”s Truck,” Maurício Osaki, director (Lupi Filmes)
“Parvaneh,” Talkhon Hamzavi, director, and Stefan Eichenberger, producer (Zurich University of Arts)
“The Phone Call,” Mat Kirkby, director, and James Lucas, writer (RSA Films)
“SLR,” Stephen Fingleton, director, and Matthew James Wilkinson, producer (Stigma Films)
“Summer Vacation (Chofesh Gadol),” Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon, directors (GREENproductions)

