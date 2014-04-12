10 More 90s Teen TV Icons That Need An Adult Reboot

Our appetite for 90s nostalgia cannot be sated. So much so that perennial favorite 'Boy Meets World' is officially back. Picking up with Cory and Topanga years later, the show revolves around their daughter in the aptly named 'Girl Meets World.' But why stop there? There's a whole smorgasbord of shows starring teens just waiting to be dusted off and revisited. Obviously I accept cash and money order only, Hollywood executives.