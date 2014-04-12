10 More 90s Teen TV Icons That Need An Adult Reboot

Our appetite for 90s nostalgia cannot be sated. So much so that perennial favorite 'Boy Meets World' is officially back. Picking up with Cory and Topanga years later, the show revolves around their daughter in the aptly named 'Girl Meets World.' But why stop there? There's a whole smorgasbord of shows starring teens just waiting to be dusted off and revisited. Obviously I accept cash and money order only, Hollywood executives.
You know that Thuy Trang from Power Rangers is dead, right?
I did not! :(
The post has been updated to reflect this information.
interesting picks. though the power ranger one would be minus one Thuy Trang for she died in a car accident. and also david yost as billy who wants nothing to do with the creators of the show . the clarissa one surprised it did not include mention of her brother ferguson. hey dude could see that concept. like the ranch turns out to be on top of a hidden oil well .
If Dawson’s on this list, can you explain why Saved By the Bell is not? Van Der Beek an Gosselaar are basically interchangeable.
None of this shit needs a reboot. The 90’s are twice as embarrassing as the 80’s, it’s just that no one has realized that. Forget them and move on to something new. Remember ‘NEW’ things? You’d better fucking remember, or I’ll kill someone.
Sorry, but I disagree with you….The shows that kids watch today (minus a few) are total trash….Even Disney in the 90’s was much better. A lot of shows back then used to have meaning and moral lessons in them. Media will be the downfall of our country if something doesn’t change….(like seriously all the good shows get canceled and the reality trash lasts for years)