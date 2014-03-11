10 cancelled TV series that should be turned into movies

“Veronica Mars” went off the air some years ago, but will live again on the big screen this month. It's certainly not the first defunct TV series to make the transition to film, and we're betting it won't be the last. We thought it was a good time to pick 10 more recent (or semi-recent) shows that should be turned into movies in order to tie up loose ends, answer some lingering questions or just let us spend some more time with some beloved characters.
Check out our picks below. What did we miss?
Many of those shows weren’t cancelled…
Dirty sexy money! That was an amazing show that has so many loose ends you could make a trilogy.
We do know that Buffy was developed from a movie originally right?
Good point, and Battlestar Galactica gas originally a. Live too, I thought.
And it’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, not Buffy the Vampire. Yeesh.
What about Chuck?
Deadwood. Now. Please!
Best Western series ever seen!!!! 10+++
I’m confused why none of my posts ever show up on this site?? Maybe whoever is blocking them can email me and tell me why…
Yeah, that end to BG was not satisfying, and the only emotion was angry disbelief. While not as incredibly hated as the ending for Lost or the Sopranos, it gave it all it had to get there. Keep Moore and the rest of the liars away from any movie idea.
Who didn’t know Buffy started out as a movie?? How does that happen with such a popular movie, and then T.V. series? Need research? Yes please get you some!
So you had 5 writers contribute to this blog, and yet NONE of them knew that Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a movie BEFORE it was a tv series?? It had Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry in it.
Would love to see the story concluded for The Riches in a movie.
Oh come on! many of these shows sucks… what about Xena:warrior princess?! That was awesome and fans are asking for a movie since the dawn of time!