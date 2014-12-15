10 More Reasons Kim Kardashian Cropped Her Child Out of a Photo

#Kim Kardashian
12.15.14 4 years ago

Kim Kardashian just tried posting a flattering photo of herself on Instagram and was met with a wave of criticism for noticeably cropping out her daughter North. She defended the decision by tweeting, “Her eyes were closed and I was feeling my look! Can I live?!?!” Oh, Kim. Can you? Can we?

Based on those actual words, we will now offer up 10 other reasons Kim Kardashian would crop her kid out of a photograph.

1. “She wasn't wearing any name brands.” 

2. “She doesn't subscribe to 'Paper' magazine.”

3. “Her agent and my agent are in a fight.”

4. “Her neck is too tall.”

5. “Her single flopped.”

6. “Her smile is dated.”

7. “She botched her hosting audition for 'X-Factor.'”

8. “My husband claims she's not being 'art' at this moment.”

9. “Ryan Seacrest says she's not shiny enough.”

10. “She has too much talent.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian
TAGSKIM KARDASHIAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP