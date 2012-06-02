10 movies we want to see at Comic-Con 2012

#Django Unchained #Daniel Craig #Jamie Foxx #James Bond #Quentin Tarantino #Mila Kunis #Leonardo DiCaprio #Matt Damon #Will Ferrell #James Franco #Jennifer Lawrence #Elysium
06.03.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Every year, tens of thousands of fans descend on San Diego for the biggest geek week of the year: Comic-Con. With 2012 proving to be another watershed year for genre film hits (“The Avengers,” “The Hunger Games” and the upcoming “Dark Knight Rises”), we took a moment to wonder which upcoming films will make the trek down the California coast to try to entice conventions-goers at the Con in July. Will we see panels featuring the stars of “Django Unchained,” “Star Trek 2” or the “Anchorman” sequel? Will James Bond finally make his Con debut? One thing’s for sure, don’t expect “The Avengers” or “The Dark Knight Rises” to take part.  In fact, they are notably absent on this wish list because it’s just not gonna happen.  As for some of the other big players…

Here are 10 movies HitFix staffers would like to see present in Hall H during Comic-Con 2012.  Are we missing any favorites? 

[Want a look at some of the TV panels we’re hoping to see? Click here.]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Django Unchained#Daniel Craig#Jamie Foxx#James Bond#Quentin Tarantino#Mila Kunis#Leonardo DiCaprio#Matt Damon#Will Ferrell#James Franco#Jennifer Lawrence#Elysium
TAGSanchorman 2BEN STILLERCOMIC-CON 2012DANIEL CRAIGDJANGO UNCHAINEDELYSIUMgeorge clooneyGRAVITYJAMES BONDjames francoJamie FoxxJENNIFER LAWRENCEJJ AbramJODIE FOSTERLeonardo DiCapriomatt damonMILA KUNISoz the great and powerfulquentin tarantinoSANDRA BULLOCKSKYFALLStar Trek 2STEVE CARELLThe Hunger Games: Catching FireThe WatchWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP