10 movies we want to see at Comic-Con 2012

Every year, tens of thousands of fans descend on San Diego for the biggest geek week of the year: Comic-Con. With 2012 proving to be another watershed year for genre film hits (“The Avengers,” “The Hunger Games” and the upcoming “Dark Knight Rises”), we took a moment to wonder which upcoming films will make the trek down the California coast to try to entice conventions-goers at the Con in July. Will we see panels featuring the stars of “Django Unchained,” “Star Trek 2” or the “Anchorman” sequel? Will James Bond finally make his Con debut? One thing’s for sure, don’t expect “The Avengers” or “The Dark Knight Rises” to take part. In fact, they are notably absent on this wish list because it’s just not gonna happen. As for some of the other big players…

Here are 10 movies HitFix staffers would like to see present in Hall H during Comic-Con 2012. Are we missing any favorites?

[Want a look at some of the TV panels we’re hoping to see? Click here.]