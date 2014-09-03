10 Observations About Allison Williams’ Pic as Peter Pan

The first press photo of Allison Williams as the title character in NBC's live musical version of “Peter Pan” is here. It is… fascinating. It looks like an illustration on a package of colored pencils, and we can't stop staring at it.

We have 10 observations about this priceless picture.

1. Apparently Never Never Land is just a backdrop at Sears.

2. Judging by his outfit, Peter Pan is the naughtiest Bennigan's waiter of all time.

3. If Peter is so imaginative, why does he buy sale items at Topshop?

4. The fishnet sleeves make us believe Peter is going to be Joan Jett someday.

5. Allison is here to prove that “Peter Pan” is shorthand for “Young Peter Gallagher in a Kohl's Catalog.”

6. This show will be a hybrid of “A Midsummer Night's Dream” and “Tomb Raider.”

7. Peter Pan wears shorts and boots because he secretly wants to grow up to be Heidi from “Tool Time.”

8. Peter Pan is a Boy Scout whose only merit badge is in Moisturizing.

9. Captain Hook has cursed Peter into forever resembling Kristin Scott Thomas in “The Horse Whisperer.”

10. Prince William's face. Prince George's stylist.

“Peter Pan” airs December 4 on NBC.