Most anticipated Comic-Con TV panels of 2013: ‘X-Files,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Has Comic-Con become a TV Festival?
It’s sure going to feel that way at times for Comic-Con 2013. While movie studios are still bringing 15 or 20 films to San Diego, the four days of Comic-Con will feature 100+ TV-related panels including tributes to long departed shows like “The X-Files,” teases of highly anticipated new shows like “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Hall H blow-outs for favorites like “Walking Dead,” “Game of Thrones” and “Doctor Who.” Throw in the panels in the Indigo and a half-dozen satellite rooms and HitFix is going to be busy trying to give you the best coverage possible.
Here are 10 of the panels that have us most excited:
I’m seeing days of the week but no dates. Does it start this week?
Curious – Next week. Starts on the 18th…
-Daniel
Great article. It will also be worth seeing who Zachary Levi manages to have over at his Nerd HQ. In the past he’s had Firefly panels (before the Con reunion last year), Robot Chicken, etc. Mr Levi knows how to make us nerds happy LOL
“Game of Thrones” isn’t physically capable of doing more than 10 episodes a season, from everything the creators have said.
Will you please stop trying to make me not hate Seth MacFarlane?
Cosmos and NdGT. DAMMIT!