Most anticipated Comic-Con TV panels of 2013: ‘X-Files,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’

#Doctor Who #How I Met Your Mother #Hannibal #Breaking Bad #Community #Game of Thrones
, and 07.08.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

Has Comic-Con become a TV Festival?

It’s sure going to feel that way at times for Comic-Con 2013. While movie studios are still bringing 15 or 20 films to San Diego, the four days of Comic-Con will feature 100+ TV-related panels including tributes to long departed shows like “The X-Files,” teases of highly anticipated new shows like “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Hall H blow-outs for favorites like “Walking Dead,” “Game of Thrones” and “Doctor Who.” Throw in the panels in the Indigo and a half-dozen satellite rooms and HitFix is going to be busy trying to give you the best coverage possible.

Here are 10 of the panels that have us most excited:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who#How I Met Your Mother#Hannibal#Breaking Bad#Community#Game of Thrones
TAGSBREAKING BADComicCon 2013CommunityCOSMOSCosmos: A Spacetime OdysseyDOCTOR WHOgame of thronesHANNIBALHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDorphan blackSan DIego ComicCon 2013SHIELDThe XFiles

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP