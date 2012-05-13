10 of the Worst Box Office Hits of All-Time

After “The Hunger Games'” monster haul this spring and just two weekends of “The Avengers” ravaging your local multiplex, it’s clear the all-time box office charts are going to look a lot different at the end of 2012 than they do now. And with “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” and “The Hobbit: An unexpected Journey” in the wings, the top 10 might be substantially updated as well. Reviewing the list of current box office champions it becomes painfully obvious that there are just as many bad movies among the top grossers as there are true classics. Now, what may taste sour to one person may taste sweet to another, but the HitFix editorial staff were shocked at some of the truly bad films that have suckered the American moviegoing public in recent years. With that in mind, we’re documenting the worst 10 movies that surpassed the new benchmark of a blockbuster these days, $200 million domestic (one notable exception included).
Kind of surprised to see My Big Fat Greek Wedding on here. I wouldn’t say I liked it, but I wouldn’t call it offensively bad either.
Sorry but I would have to disagree with you on that. That movie was some kind of horrible
Worst Box Office Hits of All-Time? It looks like all the movies are from the recent times.
They used 200m domestic gross as their mark, which is incredibly rare or unheard of before the last 15-20 years
Perhaps I’m in the minority here, but Shrek Forever After was infinitely better than Shrek The Third in my opinion.
Agreed. I didn’t mind Shrek 4 and thought it was decently entertaining. Shrek 3 on the other hand was pretty meh.
Shrek the Third is and always will be better than the lazy piece of mediocrity that was Shrek Forever After.
You guys should really do a concensus vote on an article like this. As bad as many think Phantom menace is, was it really worse than Signs, Hancock, National Treasure 2, Xmen freaking 3, either of the matrix sequels? I could go on and on considering superman returns is #120 and the last 200 or more movie on the list. Seems more like a personal hate list of movies that happen to be over 200m+ than an actual look at what are considered the worst of those movies. I’d honestly be shocked it metacritic, rottentomatoes or any other ranking put those in the top 10 worst lol
This is an opinion-based article written by a group of movie writers with their own personal likes and dislikes. It was never intended to be a “consensus”-type list.
Hancock and X-Men 3 are most definitely better than Phantom Menace. Thatwas an awful movie. Bias? Phantom Menace is on most critics’ bad list.
I’d agree with most of those picks though I kind of liked Crystal Skull (though it had some major problems – like Shia swinging with monkeys). I just don’t get why so many people are offended by the appearance of aliens, as if the power of God were somehow more plausible!
Oh yeah, the Shia monkey swinging sequence is something I completely forgot about. So bad! I think the reason so many people disliked the alien aspect was because it broke with the supernatural underpinnings of the original trilogy.
Yeah, I have to say, this gallery seems like an opportunity to take potshots at low-hanging fruit. Was Phantom Menace the best Star Wars movie? Not by a long shot. Was it better than Attack of the Clones. Yes. Was it better than Matrix Reloaded? Holy crap, yes.
Sorry Hitfix staff. Love me some Phantom Menace (saw it more times in the theater than I ever saw any movie). And thought Indiana Jones 4 was fun too!
wow you sure showed the hitfix staff! Why don’t you tell us some more crappy movies you enjoy!?
Wow. You sure showed me. At least I’m not some anonymous troll.
Wow, for one moment I thought, I accidently landed at The A.V. Club. Somebody REALLY hates GREEK WEDDING and especially its audience!
I really liked My Big Fat Greek Wedding. I had no idea that hating that movie was even a thing–or possible, really. It’s just a likeable little movie.
Also, if you’re limiting yourself to one movie per series, you HAVE to go with Attack of the Clones. Because–yikes.
The list is not very good. But The Phantom Menace is a more childish film than Attack of the Clones. Clones has a darker tone, and much of its problems could have been solved by trimming starts and ends of scenes, and a restoring deleted visit with Padme’s family. While the principle of “hit doesn’t mean good” is somewhat true, those who compiled this list are twits. To my count there are three that don’t deserve to be denounced. Wedding, Shrek, and Indy IV. One of those slots could have gone to Attack of the Clones though, true.
I realize it can get really personal with these movies, but I actually enjoy Phantom Menace as a harmless kids’ flick. Whereas I think the darker tone has alot to do with my hate for Clones. They can’t hide behind the “kids’ flick” defense at that point.
But yeah, pretty dumb click-bait list, at least as explained in the blurbs for each one. Boo.
I much prefer “Attack of the Clones” to “Phantom Menace” personally. But it’s all a matter of opinion, see…trying to come to a “consensus” on these kinds of lists is pointless and not everyone will be happy with the movies chosen. But to be honest, I’m a little disappointed by the use of words like “twits” to describe the staffers, including myself, who put a lot of time and energy into putting this together. Comments like that are so childish and unnecessary.
Chris Eggersten’s comment about Indy IV drives me up the wall. It may not have been Raiders, but it was darn entertaining. Don’t like aliens included in a 1950’s era-set movie? Get over it. You think surviving a nuke blast in a fridge is any more unlikely than strapping onto a para-scope before a U-boat dives or jumping out of a plane with a life raft instead of a parachute? Or any number of whimsical events in the Marvel comic? Then buddy, it’s not Lucas and Spielberg who need a lecture. Indy IV does not deserve to be in the company of The Phantom Menace, which itself is appropriate for this list of worst hit movies. I would question Fat Greek Wedding, since it was a serviceable and likable flick whether or not it espoused the philosophy preferred by the moron critic. Shrek Ever After I would also challenge – like you could only find 7 weak hits and then threw in filler titles. Does your “HitFix Staff” watch many movies?
I’m far from the only person who was disappointed by “Crystal Skull”…it was pretty widely reviled by a lot of hardcore “Indiana Jones” fans. They even made it the focus of an entire episode of “South Park.” But regardless of all that, I don’t know why you feel it’s necessary to call me a “moron” just because you happen to disagree with my opinion on a couple of movies.
As much as I like South Park, I was not impressed with that episode. There are plenty of reasons to criticize Lucas (who turns 68 today) but the quality disparity between Raiders and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is nothing compared to that between the Star Wars O.T. and TPM. 77% on rottentomatoes is not a disaster. I consider myself a hardcore Indiana Jones fan. I even admit to having the Young Indy DVDs. South Park is all about building up mountains from mole hills. Matt ranted about the movie and Trey decided to make that a story though he didn’t personally have a big problem with it. People who embraced the term “nuke the fridge” are like Chatty Cathy dolls; I disregard them. Shia had too much screen time and much of the vine stuff should have been off screen and they could have stayed with Ford. And sure, Mac is a poor substitute for Sallah whose presence was sorely needed given the post 9/11 subtext in some of it. But it was good to see Marion, and people who write her off as being “too old” or Indy himself for the same reason disgust me. As a paid opinion of record, Mr. Eggertsen, you and your colleagues choose to attract activity to the site by baiting them with a provocative article title Worst Box Office Hits and then I suspect deliberately throwing in some that will annoy people enough to waste their time posting. So yes, if we call you a twit or a moron, the insult is earned. The Phantom Menace was a sort of bait and switch coasting on a beloved brand. Indy IV was as good as it could be under the circumstances. YOU INSULT those of us who LIKE the movie. And that is a larger group than your thin-skinned team. My Big Fat Greek Wedding – and its fans – are insulted by the blurb, as are its producers Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks. It’s not my genre, but nothing was wrong with it. You’ve got at least three targets with Shrek Ever After that involve a wedding. Something personal about weddings needling at you? Hey, like Obama I applaud equality on marriage, but I also think some people think the tradition of it is selling something false and maybe they have an issue with weddings. Anyone who doesn’t expect backlash for this kind of “article” is demonstrating a lapse of intelligence and aptly draws the word moron. Sorry for your hurt feelings. Indy IV is among the best 4th movies and is certainly more entertaining than most of what passes for action adventure today. Your team doesn’t come across as very informed. You may want to look into that.
No hurt feelings here, Jawsphobia! I’m pretty used to being lashed out at in comment sections at this point…been doing this for awhile.
POTC:OST was not a bad movie, to those with enough brain cells to appreciate it. But then those who think Book of Eli or Your Highness are good movies can’t really be considered discerning critics, can they.
The guy who wrote this did a pretty bad job. Some of the movies on here were pretty good movies, and the fact that its story line that impresses him, and not cgi makes me think hes a dam idiot for not adding movies like sucker punch to the list. Over all my first experiance with reading your articles has been absent from all but dumb humor.
I will admit that Phantom Menace was not very good. But Attack of the Clones was worse in my opinion.
pretty controversial list.. most of the movies included are not great, but i would disagree with at least half of them been labeled worst blockbuster.. i know is very subjective list, but wow.. i think selecting the worst RottenTomatoes score (among the 10 biggest blockbusters) in the last 10 yrs or so, would make a list that would make more sense.