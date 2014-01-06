10 perfect Patton Oswalt tweets about the ‘Downton Abbey’ premiere

The return of “Downton Abbey” means many things to many people: a chance to work on your hoity-toity accent, the opportunity to take a shot every time Lady Mary says something awful, hilariously awkward sex innuendo. But for some of us, the best part of watching “Downton” is simultaneously reading Patton Oswalt’s livetweets about the addictive show. Patton was back in action last night for the Season 4 premiere, slinging zingers at the whole Crowley clan. Here are some highlights:

Wait, which one of these characters is secretly a werewolf again? #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014



“Please don’t get your repressed gayness on the children, sir.” #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

I hope they reveal that Lady Mary is Morrissey’s great-grandmother. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

I hope Lord Grantham’s bathrobe gets a spinoff series. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

Can’t tell if the Dowager Countess’ cane is filled with scotch, brandy or powdered servants’ bones. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

Missed a chance, after the Dowager rolled up her window, to have “Pretty Vacant” start blasting. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

I DON’T KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON RIGHT NOW. SOMEBODY DIE OF RICKETS OR SOMETHING. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

Which of the hats in this scene has an infant Benny Hill hiding underneath? #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

Does EVERY character end up soul-stomped? The WALKING DEAD feels like FULL HOUSE compared to this. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

Well, life is an unending wheel of disappointment and regret. #DowntonPBS – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2014

Bonus: Patton's younger brother Matt Oswalt, also a comedian (and the creator of the hilarious "Puddinstrip" web series, saw Patton's livetweeting as an opportunity for live hilarious mockery. Here are some of those gems:

@pattonoswalt you turned down a chance to hook up with Charleze Theroin because you wanted to watch Bridge to Terebithia on your IPad – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 6, 2014

@pattonoswalt I’m convinced live-tweeting Downton Abbey is an elaborate To Catch a Predator sting – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 6, 2014

@pattonoswalt Patton was voted ‘Most Likely to Hang out in Truck Stop Bathrooms’ in high school (and he was in charge of the yearbook) – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 6, 2014

@pattonoswalt Patton went on antidepressents in 1987 after his Cleric died during an intense D&D campaign (same year dad abandoned us) – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 6, 2014

@pattonoswalt remember as teens we snuck into the movie theater? I saw Fast Times, you saw My Dinner with Andre. havent really talked since – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 6, 2014

@pattonoswalt nice job, dude, dad just joined the Taliban – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) January 6, 2014

