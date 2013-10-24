10 potential ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosts even more mind-numbingly boring than Edward Norton

If you’re anything like me, your reaction when you heard Edward Norton is hosting this weekend’s episode of “SNL” momentarily turned you into a teenage girl from the mid-80s. Which is to say, you shouted, “Boooo-riiiiiiing!” at the top of your lungs and rolled your eyes so hard you had to use your slap bracelet to smack ’em back into place. But really, isn’t there anyone else available who could bring a little more… I don’t know, pizazz?
But you know what? It could be worse. Saturday’s show could be hosted by one of these 10 choices who are somehow even more boring than Ed.
dude… what are you talking about? that edward norton snl promo wasn’t awkward at all… and that sarah silverman pilot wasn’t really worth freaking out about the way you did. talented cast, so-so pilot. and jessica chastain is amazing. how dare you.
okay, i regret being a dick and leaving that comment.
Liana is becoming the best part of this site
Really? boring? Stop posting crap articles and go watch Death To Smoochy and Fight Club then tell me that Edward Norton is boring
Why is there a photo of Jessica Chastain on the preview? I clicked because I was surprised to see anyone having something negative to say about her.
If Hitfix ever has to go on a temporary shutdown, I hope Liana Maeby is classified as “non-essential personnel.”
Disrespecting people who died young. Stay classy!
But I like Edward Norton……..
Who gave you a writing job? You’re a fucking idiot…
No Liana Maeby…you ARE a teenage girl. You probably can’t wait for Miley Cyrus’s next time hosting. Cuz she has more…pizazz.