10 ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosts we’d like to see this season

We”re nearing the end of the 38th season of “Saturday Night Live”. But while have Melissa McCarthy and Vince Vaughn already been announced as the next two hosts, there are still several unannounced shows left in this year”s order. With that in mind, we here at HitFix have a few suggestions for Lorne Michaels as to who should fill those slots. Some are returning favorites. Some have established comedy chops. Others are left-of-center selections that may yield surprising results. In any case, we”d love to see any of the following ten before the show breaks for the summer.
Check out our picks here:
So, when coming up for prospective hosts for this season of SNL, which including the 2 upcoming episodes has had a 14/4 male/female split of hosts, you could come up with 8 men and 2 women? This is pretty embarrassing. There’s not much more to say.
It’s not SNL’s fault that women rarely ever achieve anything. The problem is on their end.
Im pretty sure you’re the problem, arrabin
Don Cheadle’s show on Showtime is called “House of Lies” not “House of Cards”.
Not sure I see the merit of bringing Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad on board to promote New Normal and 1600 Penn. Pretty sure neither of those series stands a chance of renewal at this point.
I may be wrong, but I didn’t even see Josh Gad on the list. However, he seems like he would be a good host in general, even without 1600 Penn being a thing.
He mentioned Josh Gad coming on as a guest while Andrew Rannells hosts. And I’m not saying they wouldn’t necessarily do decent jobs of it, but the cross-promotional argument is kind of garbage.
Especially with 1600 Penn finished airing last Thursday and The New Normal concludes this Tuesday. There’s really nothing to promote.
I want to see the Rock, mostly because I can’t get enough of The Rock Obama skits :P
I wouldn’t mind seeing melissa’s Co Star Billy Gardell Host I think he would be funny and entertaining
Gary Busey!!
I’d like to see Lady Gaga as Host & Musical Guest