10 Sequels We’re Actually Looking Forward to in 2014

Just like 2013, this year will bring its share of sequels. And while many of them will likely just be tired rehashes of their predecessors, some will equal — or even surpass — the originals. HitFix staffers have put together a slim list of 10 follow-ups that look like they’ll actually be worth the price of a ticket.

Check out our list below for sequels featuring heroes like Captain America, Katniss Everdeen, and Kermit the Frog, plus intelligent apes, unintelligent humans, undercover cops, horrible employees, and more.

What did we miss? Which sequels are you most looking forward to this year?