10 shorts advance in Oscar’s live action shorts race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this morning that 10 short films have advanced to the next round of voting for the 2012 Live Action Academy Award. 107 short films originally qualified and out of that pool the following 10 were selected.

“Je Pourrais Être Votre Grand-Mère (I Could Be Your Grandmother),” Bernard Tanguy, director-producer (Rézina Productions)

“Love at First Sight,” Michael Davies, director and Sandra Gorel, producer (Spellbound Films)

“Pentecost,” Peter McDonald, director (EMU Productions)

“Raju,” Max Zähle, director and Stefan Gieren, producer (Hamburg Media School/Filmwerkstatt)

“The Road Home,” Rahul Gandotra, director-producer and Ameenah Ayub, producer (London Film School)

“The Roar of the Sea,” Ana Rocha Fernandes and Torsten Truscheit, directors (Niama Filmproduktion GmbH)

“Sailcloth,” Elfar Adalsteins, director-producer (Berserk Films)

“The Shore,” Terry George, director-producer (All Ashore Productions Limited”

“Time Freak,” Andrew Bowler, director and Gigi Causey, producer (Team Toad)

“Tuba Atlantic,” Hallvar Witzø, director (The Norwegian Film School/Den Norske Filmskolen)

At this point, the Academy’s Short Films and Feature Animation Branch members will now review the finalists and select three to five nominees from among the 10 titles on the shortlist for nomination. Branch screenings will be held in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco next month.

The 84th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on Tuesday, January 24, 2012, at 5:30 AM, 8:30 AM PT.

