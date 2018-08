It’s time for another round of 10 stories you might have missed and this week we kick off with a “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” star who really wants to be in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Other news bits include progress on a “Pushing Daisies” musical, Guns N’ Roses returning to Las Vegas, and were “American Idol” contestants cheated out of at least $10 million in royalties? All that in more in the embedded gallery below.