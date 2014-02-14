10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Chris Pratt, Danny McBride rumored for ‘Knight Rider’

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Chris Pratt and Danny McBride are rumored to be getting in the driver’s seat for the “Knight Rider” remake. Also: Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Grimsby” coming to theaters in 2015, John Singleton will direct the Tupac Shakur biopic, more “Kardashians” are on the way, “Gone Girl” collaborators Gillian Flynn and David Fincher are re-teaming for “Utopia,” Taylor Lautner steps in for Andy Samberg, “Drop Dead Diva” drops dead, Nicki Minaj apologizes for “Lookin’ Ass” cover, and more.

