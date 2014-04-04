10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Daniel Radcliffe won’t be in ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff

04.05.14

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Daniel Radcliffe reiterates that he won't appear as Harry Potter in “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.” Also: Kevin Feige says Marvel Studios has movie plans through 2028, Anna Kendrick will star alongside Jennifer Aniston in “Cake,” ABC moves “Astronaut's Wives Club” out of summer slot, Syfy greenlights “The Wil Wheaton Project,” Arcade Fire, Jack White and the Black Keys headed to Glastonbury Fest, Lady Gaga heads to Ryan Seacret's “American Top 40,” and more.

