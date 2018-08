In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Don't expect “Spider-Man” to team up with “The Avengers” or “X-Men” anytime soon. Antonio Banderas says he just started working on “Puss in Boots 2,” James Franco didn't know about his “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” cameo, “Victoria's Secret” TV news, “Law & Order” mastermind Dick Wolf is brining “D.O.A.” to A&E, and more.

Catch up in the story gallery below.