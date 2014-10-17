10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Game of Thrones’ plans unprecedented flashbacks

#Guillermo del Toro #Matt Damon #Ben Affleck #Game of Thrones
10.18.14 4 years ago

In this week's 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “Game of Thrones” fandom is going into overdrive with the revelation that the upcoming fifth season will include at least one unprecedented flashback.

Also: Scarlett Johansson has been offered a big payday for the lead in live-action “Ghost in the Shell,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are re-teaming to produce a new Syfy series, NBC drops Krysten Ritter's new comedy “Mission Control,” Guillermo del Toro now wants a third “Pacific Rim” movie, new scripts for “Selfie,” “Manhattan Love Story,” and “Forever” are ordered up, and more. 

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro#Matt Damon#Ben Affleck#Game of Thrones
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedBEN AFFLECKFOREVERgame of thronesGhost In The ShellGUILLERMO DEL TOROKRYSTEN RITTERManhattan love storymatt damonMISSION CONTROLNBCpacific rimSCARLETT JOHANSSONSelfieSyfy

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP