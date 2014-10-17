10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Game of Thrones’ plans unprecedented flashbacks

In this week's 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “Game of Thrones” fandom is going into overdrive with the revelation that the upcoming fifth season will include at least one unprecedented flashback.

Also: Scarlett Johansson has been offered a big payday for the lead in live-action “Ghost in the Shell,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are re-teaming to produce a new Syfy series, NBC drops Krysten Ritter's new comedy “Mission Control,” Guillermo del Toro now wants a third “Pacific Rim” movie, new scripts for “Selfie,” “Manhattan Love Story,” and “Forever” are ordered up, and more.

Catch up here: