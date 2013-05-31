In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Has “Star Trek 3” found a director? Also: Bumblebee gets a makeover for “Transformers 4,” Johnny Depp exits the Whitey Bulger biopic, “Melissa & Joey” gets renewed, Charlie Harper’s daughter to appear on “Two and a Half Men,” Arnold Schwarzenegger may be heading to the small screen, Lady Gaga’s manager talks “ARTPOP,” James Murphy discusses producing Arcade Fire, and more.
Catch up here:
It doesn’t really matter who directs Star Trek 3 as long as they get someone other than the Bad Robot staff writers to script it. While Orci/Kurtzman/Lindelof aren’t the hacks that nerd ragers make them out to be – stack them against Oscar-winning hack Akiva Goldsman for perspective – but they’re so successful without commensurate quality that they’ve become insulated from the feedback that would’ve prevented such a lazy retread with Star Trek Into Wrathness of Khanness.
The Bad Robot pals are so tight that no outside voices are heard and that’s why so much effort had to be expended on the “John Harrison” misdirection. The silly Spock-Uhura Bickersons routine was juvenile; we’re supposed to believe they’d have a spat during a mission. So lame.
Cornish? Ugh. Terrible choice– not a fan, and seems I’m alone in thinking Attack the Block was one of the worst films of the past few years. As for Bad Robot guys, I think they’d be much better off going with Matt Reeves if they could get him, or even Drew Goddard.