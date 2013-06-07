10 Stories you might have missed: Hugh Jackman admits last ‘Wolverine’ sucked

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Hugh Jackman admits last “Wolverine” movie sucked. Also: Carey Mulligan might play Hillary Clinton in “Rodham,” Tom Hardy may team with Takashi Miike, J.J. Abrams to adapt Rod Serling, “The Family Guide” gets a new name, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler to team with The Rolling Stones, Nine Inch Nails loses another touring member, and more.
Catch up here:
personally I think the Origins was better than the new Wolverine. maybe it’s blasphemy to say, but I’m really sick of Logan’s whole life revolving around pining after Jean and for me it was pretty annoying throughout the whole movie. not to mention that he was all “I love you Jean forever” then the next minute he has sex with a girl who he talked to like for 5 minutes tops and who also was a fiancee of someone else. I just want a movie which is about Logan kicking ass and not agonizing about getting laid.
I totally agree on all points.
Yes but watching him was all worth it to me. Her fiancee was an ass anyway and he did his fight scenes. He really loved Jean and had to finally release her to get over her and her death and fact that he killed her out of necessity.
You don’t read many Wolverine comics, do you? :P
It’s a movie. Everything from the comics cannot translate to the big screen.
I take it you’ve never been in love before? Seriously though if you are looking for unrealistic mindless fun you should check out expendables. Wolverine will be the kickass you want in the next X-Men film where he has finally got over his attachment to Jean realizing he has a purpose in life.
LAST Wolverine?! Didn’t he mean the first one?
Yes, The ‘last’ Wolverine sucked. But not as bad as the Wolverine origin movie with Lief Shreiber or whatever his name was. Standalone Wolverine movies stink because Hollywood/Pentagon stinks and people in Hollywood don’t get fired. They keep scamming us – and calling us pirates.