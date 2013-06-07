10 Stories you might have missed: Hugh Jackman admits last ‘Wolverine’ sucked

06.08.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Hugh Jackman admits last “Wolverine” movie sucked. Also: Carey Mulligan might play Hillary Clinton in “Rodham,” Tom Hardy may team with Takashi Miike, J.J. Abrams to adapt Rod Serling, “The Family Guide” gets a new name, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler to team with The Rolling Stones, Nine Inch Nails loses another touring member, and more. 

Catch up here:

