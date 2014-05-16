10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Jesse Eisenberg won’t look to past Lex Luthors

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Jesse Eisenberg will create a new take on Lex Luthor for “Man of Steel 2.” Also: Justin Bieber is teaming with Michael Jackson, “Star Wars” has started shooting, Michael Sam lands a documentary series on OWN, TNT developing “Firestarter” follow-up “The Shop,” Lollapalooza reveals the set times for Eminem, Outkast, KoL and more, Universal may be developing a movie based on Marvel Comics' Namor, and more.
Catch up here:
What does that title even mean?? “Jesse Eisenberg won’t look to past Lex Luthor”
Randy – Does hit help if you read it as “Luthors” (which is what it says)? There have been Lex Luthors in the past. Jesse Eisenberg won’t look to their example for his Lex Luthor.
-Daniel
what the fuck why not we need a good lex luthor that we all know growing up from the comic books i use to read the superman comic and i still do