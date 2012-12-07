10 stories you might have missed: Joss Whedon has finished ‘The Avengers 2’ outline

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Joss Whedon reveals that he has finished the outline for “The Avengers 2.” Also: Christopher Nolan talks up Zack Snyder’s Superman vision in “Man of Steel,” Brittany Murphy’s final film finally completed, Brooklyn Decker heads to “New Girl,” Leverage” braces for what may be its series finale, FOX sets JWoww and other alleged celebrities for “Stars in Danger,” Mastodon contributing a song to Pixar’s “Monsters University,” and more

Catch up here: