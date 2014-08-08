10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Joss Whedon wraps ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

#Survivor #Zooey Deschanel #Joss Whedon #Westworld #Weird Al Yankovic
08.09.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed Joss Whedon announces the wrap of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” That's pretty big news, no?

Also: Dakota Fanning joins Ewan McGregor and Jennifer Connelly in “American Pastoral,” fans petition to have “Weird” Al Yankovic play the Super Bowl, Zooey Deschanel's She & Him teases new album, HBO's “Westworld” remake adds three familiar faces, ABC cancels “Black Box,” Richard Linklater is reportedly prepping a sort-of sequel to “Dazed and Confused,” and more.

Catch up in the embedded gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor#Zooey Deschanel#Joss Whedon#Westworld#Weird Al Yankovic
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAge of Ultronaltjbig brotherBlack BoxboyhoodDAKOTA FANNINGDAZED AND CONFUSEDEWAN MCGREGORJEFFREY WRIGHTJoss WhedonRICHARD LINKLATERRodrigo SantoSHANNON WOODWARDShe HmsurvivorTHAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUTTHE AVENGERSWeird Al YankovicWELCOME TO SWEDENwestworldZOOEY DESCHANEL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP