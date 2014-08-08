10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Joss Whedon wraps ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed Joss Whedon announces the wrap of “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.” That's pretty big news, no?

Also: Dakota Fanning joins Ewan McGregor and Jennifer Connelly in “American Pastoral,” fans petition to have “Weird” Al Yankovic play the Super Bowl, Zooey Deschanel's She & Him teases new album, HBO's “Westworld” remake adds three familiar faces, ABC cancels “Black Box,” Richard Linklater is reportedly prepping a sort-of sequel to “Dazed and Confused,” and more.

Catch up in the embedded gallery below.