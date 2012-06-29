10 stories you might have missed: ‘Prometheus’ making mysterious Comic-Con appearance

#The Good Wife #Prometheus #Matt Damon #Tom Cruise #Rihanna #Beyonce
06.30.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: “Prometheus” is making a mysterious Comic-Con appearance, producer Frank Marshall says he wants Matt Damon to join Jeremy Renner in the next “Bourne” movie, Universal’s Tom Cruise-starring “Van Helsing” reboot will be more “realistic,” Nathan Lane heading to “The Good Wife,” SyFy moves up “Face Off,” Damon Lindelof to share “Leftovers,” Beyonce and Jay-Z attending BET Awards, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#Prometheus#Matt Damon#Tom Cruise#Rihanna#Beyonce
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedBEYONCEComicCon 2012DAMON LINDELOFFACE OFFJayZJEREMY RENNERLeftoversMary J Bligematt damonNATHAN LANEPROMETHEUSRihannaSyfyTHE BOURNE LEGACYTHE GOOD WIFETOM CRUISEvan helsingVIKINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP