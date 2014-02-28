10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Robert Rodriguez teases ‘Sin City 3’

03.01.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Robert Rodriguez teases “Sin City 3.” Also: Kate Beckinsale joins Simon Pegg in Monty Python movie, Sandra Bullock earns an astronomical payday for “Gravity,” SyFy ending “Being Human,” Taraji P. Henson reuniting with Terrence Howard for “Empire,” Peter Dinklage up for “The Beasts of Valhalla,” “The Arsenio Hall Show” will go on for a second season, Ray Lamontagne drops a new single, Kid Cudi surprises with a new album, Katy Perry scrubs “Dark Horse” video and more.

Catch up here:

