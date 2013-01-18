10 stories you might have missed: Russell Crowe says we’ll see Krypton in ‘Man of Steel’

In the week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Russell Crowe says we’ll get see Krypton and that Superman is “Super Sonic” in “Man of Steel.” Also: A sequel to Tom Cruise’s “Jack Reacher” looks unlikely, the long-rumord “Gremlins” reboot may be moving forward, Dominic Cooper will star as James Bond creator Ian Fleming in new BBC drama, “Breaking Bad’s” Betsy Brandt will star in Michael J. Fox”s new NBC comedy, Lifetime cancels “Drop Dead Diva,” Billboard honors Prince, Rihanna launches fashion line, and more.

