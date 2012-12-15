10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Star Trek’s’ Cumberbatch says he’s not playing Khan

Between award season news and end of the year top 10 lists, it’s been a very busy week in the entertainment world. In this installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: “Star Trek’s” Benedict Cumberbatch says he”s not playing Khan. Also: A potential “Justice League” storyline comes to light, Jennifer Love Hewitt updates “Pride and Prejudice” for Lifetime, “Archer” heads out on a live tour, Gillian Anderson returns to network TV, and more.

Catch up here: