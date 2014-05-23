10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Star Wars’ director Edwards still set for ‘Godzilla 2’

#Godzilla #Johnny Depp #Adam Scott #Black Mass #Stephen King #Girls #Star Wars #Community
05.23.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “Star Wars” spin-off director Gareth Edwards is still set for “Godzilla 2.” Also: “Sherlock's” Benedict Cumberbatch and “Parks and Recreation's” Adam Scott are joining Johnny Depp in “Black Mass,” “Community” veteran Gillian Jacobs is joining HBO's “Girls” for Season 4, Syfy acquires sanitized “Spartacus” repeats, Stephen King's “It” will now be a two-part movie at New Line, Jack White look back on Meg White and the White Stripes, and more

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Johnny Depp#Adam Scott#Black Mass#Stephen King#Girls#Star Wars#Community
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedADAM SCOTTBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHBLACK MASSCMT Music AwardsCommunityGareth EdwardsGILLIAN JACOBSgirlsGODZILLAITJOHNNY DEPPKelsey Grammerkristen bellMARTIN LAWRENCESPARTACUSStar WarsSTEPHEN KINGSyfyTHE WHITE STRIPES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP