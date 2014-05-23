10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Star Wars’ director Edwards still set for ‘Godzilla 2’

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “Star Wars” spin-off director Gareth Edwards is still set for “Godzilla 2.” Also: “Sherlock's” Benedict Cumberbatch and “Parks and Recreation's” Adam Scott are joining Johnny Depp in “Black Mass,” “Community” veteran Gillian Jacobs is joining HBO's “Girls” for Season 4, Syfy acquires sanitized “Spartacus” repeats, Stephen King's “It” will now be a two-part movie at New Line, Jack White look back on Meg White and the White Stripes, and more

