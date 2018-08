In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Vince Gilligan reveals what he thinks happened to Jesse at the end of “Breaking Bad.” Plus: Colin Trevorrow gives us an update on “Jurassic World,” Christoph Waltz reportedly circling “Pirates of the Caribbean 5,” Kanye West targets Nike onstage, Katy Perry, Bob Dylan, U2, The Beatles, Eminem, and Beyonce donate songs to help typhoon victims, and more.

