10 Stories you might have missed: Why J.J. Abrams passed on ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: J.J. Abrams reveals why he passed on “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Also: Hugh Jackman reveals that another “X-Men” character will make a cameo in “The Wolverine,” rumors about Britney Spears leaving “The X Factor” have already begun, the late Larry Hagman will appear on CBS’ “I Get That A Lot,” Christmas Day NBA scores for NBC and ESPN, and more.

