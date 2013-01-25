10 stories you might have missed: Will Aquaman only get a cameo in ‘Justice League’?

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Has Warner Bros. settled on the “Justice League” lineup? Also: Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot “Man of Steel” earns PG-13 rating, Ron Howard may reunite with “Rush” star Chris Hemsworth, Maria Bello leaves “Touch,” Showtime developing Neo-Nazi drama from Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks and Ken Burns plotting Jack Johnson biopic for HBO, and more.



Catch up here: