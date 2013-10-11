10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will Harrison Ford play Han Solo again?

10.12.13

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Harrison Ford is still undecided about reprising his role as Han Solo for J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Also: “Fruitvale Station’s” Michael B. Jordan is the latest rising star to admit reading for “Episode VII,” Jamie Foxx may play Martin Luther King for Oliver Stone, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are bringing a new comedy to CBS, “Beverly Hills 90210” vets Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling to reunite, Bruce Springsteen covers Suicide, and more.

